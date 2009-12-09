Is a “record cold” in Idaho threatening your potato crops? Never fear, Matt Drudge will post a link. Snowing in Houston? Drudge has the scoop! Blizzard delaying your flight out of JFK? You get the picture. Drudge’s climate denialism is well known, but his tendency to cite Accuweather.com is, well, odd. Here’s a look at part of yesterday’s homepage:

Drudge links to weather reports a lot, and seemingly more in the fall and spring, when it should be cold outside but not that cold. To be fair, you’ll also find him linking to the occasional story about a heat wave or a “record warm winter for northern Europe,” just because few people appreciate a freak show as much as he does. But a scan of his archives shows that he links to cold snaps far more often than heat waves. Can the globe actually be warming, he wants us to think, if it’s snowing? In Houston!

And here’s where Drudge gets tricky. By putting these reports alongside stories that cast doubt on global warming (he loves a press release from Senator Inhofe almost as much as he loves taking pot shots at Al Gore), Drudge is trying to get you to scoff at, well, almost all of the scientific literature on the subject. It’s like flashing tasty images of popcorn and sodas between frames at movie theaters, only much less subtle: