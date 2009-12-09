As Jonathan Cohn notes, the Senate health care "deal" is not really a deal -- nothing is is a deal until it has the support of two of Lieberman, Nelson, Snowe and Collins -- but it is a clear step toward a deal that's all but inevitable. The sense of panic among Republicans is fairly comical. Here's Bill Kristol's take -- it's an amusing combination of bluster and desperate sucking up to Lieberman to do their bidding:

Lieberman seems to be holding out (see his just-released statement below). He’s (in effect) insisting on a CBO review, reiterating his opposition to “any” public option, including one with a trigger, and raises a cautionary flag about the Medicare buy-in.

Lieberman’s statement denies Reid his sense of inevitability -- and once this new plan can be analyzed by CBO and others, and once it’s forced (as any such major piece of legislation should of course be forced) to actually undergo some serious scrutiny, it could all fall apart

Reid tried to throw a Hail Mary. It looks as if Lieberman has broken up the pass.