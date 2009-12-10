It’s true that these gun owners, including NRA members, don’t buy broader forms of gun control. For example, 59 percent of NRA members opposed "requiring every gun owner to register each gun he or she owns as part of a national gun registry," though I was surprised that 30 percent actually supported this.

And gun owners continue to worry that President Obama "will attempt to ban the sales of guns in the United States at some point while he is president." Asked about this, 44 percent of NRA members said Obama "definitely" would and 35 percent said he "probably" would.

Still, those surveyed stood behind the core idea that gun regulations and gun rights complement each other. The poll offered this statement: "We can do more to stop criminals from getting guns while also protecting the rights of citizens to freely own them." Among all gun owners and NRA members, 86 percent agreed.

NRA members also oppose the idea behind the so-called Tiahrt amendments passed by Congress. Named for Rep. Todd Tiahrt, R-Kan., the rules prevent law enforcement officials from having full access to gun trace data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and require the FBI to destroy certain background check records after just 24 hours. Talk about handcuffing the police.

The mayors’ poll offered respondents this statement, antithetical to the Tiahrt rules: "The federal government should not restrict the police’s ability to access, use, and share data that helps them enforce federal, state and local gun laws." Among NRA members, 69 percent agreed.

This survey should empower Congress to take at least some baby steps down the safe path the mayors’ group is trying to blaze. They could start by overturning the Tiahrt rules and keeping guns from those on terror watch lists. "There are too many public officials taking an absolutist position when they don’t have to," Luntz says. "And they’re taking it not because they want to, but because they’re scared into doing it."

Mayor Tom Barrett of Milwaukee said in an interview that he and his colleagues are trying to send a clear message to gun owners: "If you have a gun you use for hunting or for self-defense in your home, I don’t want your gun."

What he does want are tougher rules on purchases that might have kept six of his city’s police officers from being shot with guns bought at the same gun store. A lot of gun owners get that.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.