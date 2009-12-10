But, as it happens, politics may not even be the binding constraint. “Even if you had an autocracy and could X out the politics, getting it right substantively is enormously challenging,” says Orin Kramer, a hedge-fund manager and prominent Obama supporter. Probably the biggest complicating factor is that the public isn’t a passive actor in all this. If the administration were to announce, say, a $200 billion job-creation bill along with a tough deficit-reduction package beginning in three or four years, anticipation of the latter could undercut the former. The reason: People who think their taxes will get raised typically save more and consume less. And, of course, the whole point of additional stimulus is to goose consumption.

The job facing the administration over the next several weeks is to massage these contradictions, a process that’s been unfolding in a more public way on Capitol Hill. Allen Sinai, a private-sector economist with close ties to the House leadership, has advised Democrats to pair a short-term stimulus with a new tax on financial transactions, which would pass by the average consumer largely unnoticed. But administration officials worry that a tax would simply push many of these transactions offshore, netting little income and hurting the financial sector. Moderate Democrats like North Dakota Senator Kent Conrad favor setting up a commission to hash out future spending cuts and tax reforms in order to narrow the deficit. The idea would be to let the commission work through next year, then put its proposal to an up-or-down vote after the midterm elections. But no one knows how seriously the bond market would treat that sort of deferred abnegation.

One partial fix is to pay for an additional stimulus using savings from TARP, the $700 billion financial bailout. Obama himself nodded at this idea in his December 8 speech on the economy, noting that the administration now expects TARP to be $200 billion cheaper than anticipated as recently as August. “This gives us a chance to pay down the deficit faster than we thought possible and to shift funds ... to help create jobs on Main Street,” the president said. But, while the extra bailout money is clearly helpful, it hardly solves the stimulus-deficit tension. The markets have to some extent already priced the savings into the deficit and are still registering anxiety. The day of the speech, Moody’s released a report identifying the United States and the U.K. as the only two triple-A rated countries whose debts are at risk (albeit remote) of a downgrade. The key, the agency said, would be a “credible fiscal consolidation strategy” that avoids stifling growth. Sound familiar?

Within the administration, White House budget director Peter Orszag appears to have settled on another solution. Last month, Orszag raised eyebrows when word leaked that he’d asked most cabinet agencies to prepare two budgets: one that freezes spending, the other that cuts it by 5 percent. Many congressional liberals were livid, and, according to multiple sources, Larry Summers’s National Economic Council reacted negatively to the emphasis on the deficit. (“The economic team has a healthy debate about most major issues,” says an administration official. “Getting people back to work is central to addressing the deficit. Similarly, putting the country back on a fiscally sustainable path is vital to confidence in the economy.”) The concern among wonks outside the administration is that clamping down on domestic discretionary spending without touching entitlements would take money out of the economy in the short term while doing nothing to close the long-term deficit.

These same liberals and wonks rejoiced when Obama backed job creation. But there is a logic to Orszag’s gambit, which runs roughly as follows: It’s almost certain that Congress will pass, and the president will sign, a jobs bill early next year, probably in the neighborhood of $100 billion to $200 billion. Given that, and given the difficulty of doing anything about the long-term deficit next year, the administration needs some signal to U.S. bondholders that it takes the deficit seriously. Just not so seriously that it undercuts the extra stimulus.

The Orszag approach just might accomplish that. Given the amount of domestic discretionary spending in the federal budget--about $700 billion this fiscal year--we’re talking about cuts of, at most, several tens of billions of dollars if Orszag holds the line on spending (and probably less once Congress weighs in). Which means the cuts wouldn’t come close to offsetting the likely stimulus. But they just might buy some credibility in the bond market, which could defer the day when the real deficit cutting has to start. “It’s a little bit of form over substance,” says Michael Granoff, a money manager who served on the advisory council of the Brookings-based Hamilton Project when Orszag ran it. “But, if you show resolve, that you care about this stuff, it gets into the psychology of bond traders.” The laws of psychology may prove easier to finesse than the laws of economics.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor at The New Republic.

