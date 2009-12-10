No, not that final four. This final four, from the OMB blog:

[E]arlier this year, President Obama launched the SAVE Award — a program that offered every federal employee the chance to submit ideas about how government can save money and perform better. Over the course of three weeks, federal employees submitted more than 38,000 ideas. Staff at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) assessed the submissions and narrowed them down to the final four ideas presented below.

Voting began on Monday and will only remain open until 11:59pm tomorrow [that's Thursday]. Already, we’ve received over 65,000 votes — so don’t miss out on your opportunity to help choose the winner. The person whose idea is voted the best will get to meet the President, present the winning idea directly to him, and have that idea included in the FY2011 Budget.

Suffice it to say, none of the ideas being tossed around here (see below) is going to impress any self-respecting budget hawk. But simply making some high-profile efforts to scrimp and save, even if its budgetary pocket change (or a rounding error on budgetary pocket change), probably sends an important symbolic message to voters worried about out-of-control spending. Particularly at a time when cutting the deficit is basically off the table because the economy is so weak. It's an issue I get into toward the end of my piece on the deficit today.