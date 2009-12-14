The passage of time, however, creates an opportunity to drape a veil over politicians’ eyes. There is no way Republican senators would agree to the immediate abolition of the filibuster. But what if the proposal on the table was to get rid of the filibuster in 2017? By then, even a potential second Obama term would have ended. Every sitting senator would have faced re-election at least once. And, most importantly, there is no way to know which party would be in the majority and which would be in the minority.

A debate now on whether to eliminate the filibuster in the future would transform senators’ decision-making calculus. The key questions would no longer be whether they enjoy the personal clout conferred by the filibuster, or whether it advances or threatens their parties’ agendas. The issues, instead, would be whether it makes sense for almost all Senate business to require a supermajority, whether 40 senators representing as little as 10 percent of the population should be able to block a bill, and whether the Constitution’s many checks and balances should be supplemented by yet another procedural obstacle. Many more senators likely would say no if self-interest and partisan advantage were, for the most part, removed from the equation.

The delayed abolition of the filibuster is not as quirky a proposal as it sounds. Throughout American history, in fact, reformers have employed veil-of-ignorance techniques to circumvent contemporary opposition to sound policies. The Constitution, for instance, barred Congress from banning the slave trade until 1808. Southern states acquiesced to this provision because their economies in 1787 required slave imports, but they weren’t sure to what extent those imports would still be needed 20 years later.

Similarly, the 1985 Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act called for mandatory spending cuts if future deficits exceeded certain amounts. The measure appealed to many congressmen because they didn’t know what the exact cuts would be or when they might be imposed. And NAFTA stated that certain tariffs would be lifted only after 15 years had elapsed. As scholars have noted, producers who were not internationally competitive in 1994 “anticipate[d] the possibility that by the date of implementation they would change sides and market their goods abroad.”

The filibuster is not the only contemporary issue that could be addressed through a time delay. A Texas lawmaker, for example, recently proposed a photo ID requirement for voting that would not take effect until 2014. By then, it is hoped, poor and minority voters would be educated about the requirement and its partisan impact would be less clear. Along the same lines, Yale’s Bruce Ackerman has called for senior presidential advisers to be approved by the Senate--but not until 2017, when “it is anybody’s guess who will control the White House.” Perhaps most promisingly, election law expert Adam Cox recommends that redistricting decisions by state legislatures not take effect for several years. This time lag would reduce the potential for gerrymandering by creating valuable uncertainty as to probable election results.