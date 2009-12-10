The legislative jargon for this is "ping-pong." And lately lots of people on and around Capitol Hill have been suggesting it's the easiest, most logical way to pass health reform. But some of these people also seem to think there will be a "ping" with no "pong." In other words, these people believe the House would get a bill directly from the Senate and pass it, word for word.

Earlier in the week, I asked a senior House aide for an opinion of that scenario: "Total b.s.," the aide responded. Apparently Speaker Nancy Pelosi just said the very same thing, only a little more politely. Via The Hill:

Pelosi dismissed reports that the House would skip a conference committee and pass the Senate version of the bill as unlikely. Asked about the chances of that scenario unfolding, she said, "Not much.

“We would like to see a full conference,” she said.

Now, I wasn't at the press conference, so I don't know the exact wording of the question. But my bet is that Pelosi cares less about convening a formal conference committee per se than she cares about making sure there is a real, substantive negotiation over how to shape the final bill. As I understand it, both chambers might prefer to hold such a negotiation informally, come to agreement about final language, and then hold new votes in each chamber. That'd be ping-ponging, but the House would still get its say over the bill.