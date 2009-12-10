An intriguing proposal from Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer:

Buried in the "minibus" spending bill approved by the House Thursday afternoon is a provision providing the National Academy of Sciences $1.5 million to conduct a carbon audit of the U.S. tax code...

Blumenauer had gotten the study signed into law in 2008, under George W. Bush's administration. But without appropriated funds, it never happened. Now the NAS will identify which tax provisions have the greatest impact on carbon emissions, and estimate how big that footprint is.

There are obvious candidates, such as federal subsidies to fossil-fuel industries like oil and gas, but then there are more subtle provisions, like tax incentives for larger homes or parking subsidies.