The genius of Goodfellas is that Hill's narration is not only unreliable; it also contradicts everything we have been watching. It is true that the film has its romantic moments (the tracking shot that Weiner mentions is only the most memorable)--but how else does one show the characters' attraction to the mob lifestyle? Meanwhile, the last hour of the film consists of one miserable, violent event after another. By the time that Hill enters the witness protection program, everything seems more appealing than the mob. And yet, there is Hill, narrating away as if he wishes he were back in New York. The dissonance between what we have just seen and what we are now hearing adds layers of complexity to the movie.

A more concrete example of this tactic occurs in another Scorcese film, Casino. Joe Pesci--again playing a murderous gangster--is allowed to narrate large sections of the movie. It is not simply that the things he says are sick; no, they are factually wrong, too. We know this because a few hours earlier we have just witnessed reality. There is a brilliant scene between Pesci and Sharon Stone near the end of the movie in which the characters have a long conversation that is completely false. Almost everything they say is objectively incorrect, and yet no attempt is made to correct them. This might not seem too shocking, until you try to think of similar scenes in other movies. By letting his despicable characters have their say, Scorcese is not romanticizing them in the least. Instead he is allowing us to see them in full.