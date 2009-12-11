Justin Fox is unimpressed with the latest Goldman bonus manuever, in which the top 30 Goldman execs would get their bonuses in so-called "shares at risk" rather than cash, and the shares could be clawed back if the execs turn out to have placed some costly bets:

Yawn. Bonuses for top management at Goldman were already paid out mostly in stock. Goldman already used clawbacks to make sure it wasn't paying for ephemeral performance. Personally, I like the idea of a corporation that pays out half its revenue as employee compensation. If only more companies did that! ...

I'm not saying we should all be happy that Goldman will be paying out record bonuses for this year. But the issue isn't the division of profits between employees and shareholders, it's the profits themselves. Goldman is making billions and billions this year because (1) Treasury and the Federal Reserve stepped in to save the global financial system in 2008, (2) the timing and nature of that rescue worked very much to Goldman's benefit, by wiping out competitors while leaving Goldman standing, and (3) Goldman put itself in position to take advantage of the crisis and rescue by managing risk better than its competitors. Let's say two-thirds of Goldman's profits this year are the result of government intervention. Shareholders are benefiting from this windfall as much as employees are. So it's the windfall we ought to be yelling about. Not the bonuses.

Well, it's obviously a political ploy, no question about that. But, as I've said, I'm a bit more sanguine because I think it's an improvement on the status quo, and one that both Goldman and Wall Street are going to have a tough time undoing, even though the intent was only to do it this year 30 executives.