I'd say the odds are better than even. Which makes this excellent Catherine Rampell piece about the VAT in today's Times a must-read. Rampell lucidly walks you through the way the tax works and the arguments for and against--including one I'd never thought of before but which makes perfect sense:

When Macy’s sells the dress to a shopper, it adds another 10 percent, so the shopper pays $55, or $50 plus $5 in tax. That would be in addition to any state or local sales taxes consumers have to pay, depending on the locale.

Macy’s checks to see how much the previous companies in the supply chain — the fabric store and the tailor — have already paid the government in value-added taxes, and subtracts that from the $5. Macy’s ends up remitting just $2 to the government [in Rampell's hypothetical].

The government receives $5 total, or 10 percent of the final purchase price, but from three different businesses. ...