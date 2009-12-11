Update: I should clarify--the derivatives piece is the only thing that looked slightly ominous from the initial write-ups. I'm sure we're going to find at least a few outrages in there. It's just inevitable on a piece of legislation that the banks were crawling all over.

On the other hand, my sense is that the banks were saving most of their fight for the Senate, so the House version could be relatively unspoiled.

Update II: Okay, I think I've read most of the news accounts now (though I still haven't talked to anyone close to the process). Some more relevant thoughts/details:

1.) It looks like the bill would empower the newly created council of systemic risk regulators (composed of existing regulators like the Fed, FDIC, etc.) to prevent big banks--Goldman, JP Morgan, Citi, etc.--from engaging in proprietary trading, which basically means speculating for their own account, if it threatens the financial system. It's a great idea--I've written about it before--but it's hard for me to believe this is going to: a.) survive the Senate or b.) amount to much even if it somehow becomes law. The big banks make gobs of money from proprietary trading. As long as there's some discretion involved (which there would be), they're going to find a way to prevent some member of the systemic risk council to blink. On the other hand, it's possible that this provision will give Senate Democrats a bargaining chip they can use to, say, impose stiffer capital requirements, which would be a decent outcome so far as I'm concerned.

2.) On derivatives, it sounds like the legislation is mostly okay, except that the so-called "end-user exemption"--basically, an exemption for companies that use derivatives to hedge risk rather than speculate (see here for my piece on the issue)--appears to include most hedge funds, which is probably a little more porous an exemption than we'd like.