The OPM alternative, by contrast, isn’t going to be able to deliver serious savings. The Federal Employees Health Benefit Program (FEHBP) run by the OPM had premium increases almost exactly as large as the rest of the private insurance market between 1985 and 2002--and much larger than the growth rate of Medicare per capita. According to a just-released Congressional Research Service brief (not available online), premiums for enrollees increased almost 9 percent last year, and some plans had double-digit increases.

The most revealing statistics in the brief concern the Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans. These are the only national plans offered by FEHBP that are not affiliated with a federal employee organization. As such, a national BCBS plan would be the most likely--and perhaps only—OPM-sponsored plan to emerge under the proposed Senate deal. In 2010, BCBS will raise the premiums charged enrollees of its "standard" (more generous ) plan 15 percent for individuals and 12 percent for families, and it will raise the rate of its "basic" (no out-of-network coverage) plan 9 percent.

The regulations on private insurers in the current Senate bill are weak in many areas. Moreover, their implementation is left mostly to the states, many of which lack the wherewithal or will to regulate private plans effectively. So a dreamily hopeful vision of the OPM might see it as potentially providing much-needed national regulatory clout. But that's not a realistic vision. The OPM is already stretched thin. Even if a bunch of new resources could be found for it, it isn't in the business of creating a transparent, accountable plan; it is a manager and contractor and regulator of private plans, much like an exchange, only with even less regulatory power. OPM's former director, Linda Springer, says bluntly, "I flat-out think that OPM doesn't have the capacity to do this type of role...I don't think it would be a good call."

And without a transparent, accountable and competitive public plan, there is ultimately little prospect of creating countervailing power in consolidated insurance and provider markets. In 94 percent of metropolitan areas, insurance markets are considered “highly concentrated,” according to Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission standards. And in some 88 percent of local markets, a single hospital or flagship hospital system dominates the market, too, leading to collusive relationships that drive up premiums. Having a national Blue Cross-Blue Shield plan will do nothing to address these interlocking problems. The Blues already hold a massive market share, and they are generally among the most costly plans. More important, they’ll just be competing with private plans a lot like them--and maybe even just with themselves, since the Blues absolutely dominate many state markets.

The stakes could not be higher. Without an imminent threat of real competition, a strong benchmark, and effective regulations to back them up, private insurers are likely to raise premiums in anticipation of the implementation of reform. (If anyone doubts that the insurance industry thinks a true public option will offer a competitive check, they should look at how much the industry is crowing right now, and how much its stock prices just went up. As I pointed out on Newshour, one industry insider responded to the proposed deal with a simple “We win.”) Under the OPM substitute, the big insurers that are eagerly awaiting the millions of new customers required to buy their products will be handed, well, millions of new customers required to buy their products.

Since I’m being called “the godfather,” let me put it this way: this phony public option is an offer I can refuse.