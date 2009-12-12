Those of us who follow the career of Weekly Standard writer and ex-journalist Matthew Continetti have noticed that he enjoys parroting the line taken by his boss, Bill Kristol. For example, Kristol will go on television and mouth some Republican talking point, and then a couple of days later, Continetti will echo the sentiment. (An alternate theory is that they receive talking points from the same source). Anyway, a few days ago, Kristol wrote a blog post lauding Joe Lieberman's healthcare obstructionism; Kristol concluded with some pathetic brown-nosing:

Reid tried to throw a Hail Mary. It looks as if Lieberman has broken up the pass.

But there will be more Hail Mary's to come--and a massive assault from the left on the principled and responsible Lieberman.

After reading this I wondered how long it would take for Continetti to bravely second his boss. Later that same day, Continetti wrote a blog post about healthcare that ended with this cheesy prediction: "It may all come down to Scoop Jackson's heir." But now there is more. In a new Weekly Standard piece (portentously titled "The Power of One: The Return of Joementum"), Continetti has this to say: