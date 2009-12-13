In the wake of Barack Obama’s speech in Oslo, there has been much talk--some of it based on intellectual hearsay--about the influence that theologian Reinhold Niebuhr had on Obama. Niebuhr is enjoying a revival; and rightly so--not just for his views of foreign policy, but for his understanding of a politics that balances vision against practicality. Mac McCorkle, a North Carolina political consultant, has been moonlighting as a student of Niebuhr. Last Spring, he was a fellow at the Center for Theological Inquiry in Princeton, and this summer he wrote this short piece on Niebuhr and politics. It’s highly relevant to the current debate within the Democratic party about Obama’s centrism:

President Obama’s honeymoon with the liberal-left appears to be ending as his efforts on behalf of health care, financial, and other reform grow more ideologically questionable. But before a divorce happens, both parties need counsel from one of the President’s favorite political philosophers--Reinhold Niebuhr.

When declaring his intellectual attraction to Niebuhr in 2007, candidate Obama clearly grasped the deceased theologian’s caution against undue optimism and utopianism. As Obama put it, “serious evil” will always exist in this world and thus injustice must be confronted but cannot be eliminated.

Niebuhr’s political realism was sometimes hard to distinguish from run-of-the mill moderation and its reliance on incremental tokens of progress. But Niebuhr’s realism at its best--which he mainly displayed before the Cold War 1950s and then again in the 1960s--contained a far larger vision. In essence it endorsed a constructive division of labor between prophet outsiders and statesmen insiders.