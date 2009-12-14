Libertarians and others from the right-ish side of the ideological spectrum have lately been building a compelling case against worrying about income inequality. Here's Will Wilkinson writing on Cato Unbound in October:

As far as I can tell, when most people are worried about economic inequality, they’re usually worried about inequalities in real standards of living — in the real material conditions of life. Income plays a crucial role in this story, but it’s a supporting role. An individual’s or household’s standard of living is determined rather more directly by the level of consumption than by the level of income...If we can directly inspect measures of consumption, and we can, then we probably should. When we do, we find that the familiar story of income inequality is rather misleading and that trends in consumption inequality are considerably less dramatic.

And while there are a few studies that support Wilkinson's point, some preliminary work by Mark Aguiar and Mark Bils is among the first to challenge this view, arguing that faulty data collection has driven the results:

It is well known that the increase in income inequality in the past three decades has not been mirrored in reported consumption inequality. It is equally well known that the micro data used to measure consumption inequality has become increasingly disconnected from other measures of expenditure and savings, such as those derived from the national income and product accounts. This raises the question of whether the relatively small change in consumption inequality is due, at least in part, to systematic trends in measurement error. ... [Two empirical] exercises suggest that the increase in consumption inequality has been large and of the same magnitude as the change in income inequality.