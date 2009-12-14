Republicans pounced on last week's report from the official Medicare Actuary, saying it vindicated their argument that health care reform would cause health care spending to explode. Rather than bend the curve down, as Budget Director Peter Orszag likes to say, it would bend the curve up.

But while the Actuary did in fact predict reform would mean spending slightly more in 2019 than we otherwise would, it did not suggest that the curve was bending up. If anything, it suggested the curve would bend down, albeit only a little.

On Thursday I explained why. Simply put, reform would unleash two major sets of changes. One, a strengthening and expansion of health insurance, would cause health care spending to rise, since it would mean people consume more health care overall. The other, a set of reforms to Medicare and the private insurance system, would cause health care spending to fall, since Medicare would become more frugal with its reimbursements and the incentives for purchasing more expensive private insurance would diminish. (These changes, in theory, should lead to care that is both lower in quantity and higher in quality--but that's a discussion for another time.)

Sometimes pictures tell this story better than words. So I've drawn two. And if you'll forgive my weak graphing skills, I think they make the point.