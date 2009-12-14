This week, National Journal is hosting a useful series of Copenhagen-related roundtable debates that are worth checking out. In this one, Rep. Ed Markey asks how wealthier countries should help poorer ones tackle global warming.

It's a timely question, since this is perhaps the biggest quagmire in the climate talks right now. A recent U.N. report estimated that developing countries would need $500 billion to $600 billion per year to get on a path of low-carbon growth, as well as to adapt to a hotter world. (On that latter point, there was a great New York Times story today on how Bolivia's already struggling to cope with receding glaciers and dwindling water supplies.) Right now, industrialized countries are aiming for at least $10 billion in a "kick-start" fund for the next three years, but it's not clear they'll get close to the aid levels ($100-$200 billion per year or more) that developing countries are asking for under any post-Kyoto treaty.

So is there a way to bridge the gap? Well, maybe. As Harvard economist Robert Stavins points out, with the right policy incentives, the private sector could easily supply much of the funding. Most cap-and-trade systems for carbon emissions, after all, provide room for international offsets—in which companies would pay for relatively cheap mitigation projects in the developing world (preventing deforestation in Brazil, say, or financing cleaner household stoves in Africa) in lieu of making their own cuts.

The problem here is that the mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol for these sorts of projects, namely the Clean Development Mechanism, has been flawed. An old Stanford study by Michael Wara and David Victor estimated that up to two-thirds of the projects financed under the CDM weren't actually reducing emissions. (In one notorious example, the CDM gave credit for destroying HFCs, a powerful greenhouse gas released during the production of some refrigerants and Teflon; in many countries, manufacturers gamed the system by creating more HFCs so that they could then get paid to destroy them. Fortunately that loophole is being addressed.) But the CDM is improving and Stavins thinks these problems are ultimately fixable: