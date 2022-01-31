The Death of the Moderns

The end was not unexpected. The International Style—as the architecture conceived by Walter Gropius at the Bauhaus in Weimar and by Le Corbusier in his atelier in Paris, came to be known—had long been feverish, erratic and contradictory. There had been a lot of doctoring. But no one got at the basic affliction, which was that Modern architecture is an abstract art—an abstraction that failed to meet practical human needs.

This affliction caused the authorities in St. Louis, that April morning five years ago, to do the only thing left to do with the modern highrise slabs of the Pruitt-Igoe public housing project. They blew them up. With dynamite. The first of the 33 identical human filing cabinets collapsed in 20 seconds flat.

Pruitt-Igoe, much praised when it was built in 1957, was designed by Minoru Yamasaki, who later gave us New York City’s 100-story, twintowered World Trade Center. It was inspired by Le Corbusier’s Ville Radieuse. a concept proposed in the early ‘20s which was to lift people out of the misery of crowded streets and tenaments and stack them in widely spaced apartment towers. The towers were to be planted in beautiful parks and the parks were to be traversed by high speed freeways. The Parisians who saw Le Corbusier’s exhibit angrily ridiculed the proposal to plow up their city and turn it into a park studded with skyscrapers. City planners all over the world adopted the idea. It is the essence of International Style urbanism or, rather, antiurbanism, and came with an architecture to match.