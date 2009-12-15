Why did we turn so often to that single topic? We did it out of admiration for the protagonists. We especially admired Hook--his qualities of hard reasoning, sharpness, clarity and logic. We admired Hook's bravery, too--his indifference to popularity and fashion. We admired his intellectual brutality--his willingness to dismiss someone's argument as entirely wrong, if he judged it to be so. In pausing to reflect on some argument of Hook's, we thought about two things, not one--the logical force of Hook's arguments, but also the force of his character, even if his ferocity sometimes seemed to us a little worrisome. And so, Jack and I ended up speaking about personal moral qualities in connection to abstract philosophical principles. The link between personal moral qualities and abstract principles was Jack's greatest theme, in his writings. History is biography, said Emerson. For Jack, philosophy was biography.

Lately I have been thinking about Eastman--about his own strength of character, which was no less firm than Hook's. Eastman was subjected, all in all, to greater tests even than Hook ever knew, partly because Eastman was more dashing and adventurous, which got him into trouble (the government put him on trial for subversion when he was young, and later on Stalin himself denounced him as a "gangster of the pen"). And Eastman, unlike Hook, could never rely on the protections of university tenure. Eastman was a popular writer who, out of principle, risked unpopularity, and achieved it. And yet, through some magical strength of character, he always managed to retain the quality that had made him popular to begin with--the charm and buoyancy of his essays. A humorous sense of himself. The ability to laugh, even when he wasn't laughing. Eastman was a master of a certain kind of feather-light American prose--one of the greatest masters we have had.

Hook is still remembered today, and rightly so. A younger generation today studies Hook's writings--thanks in significant part to Jack's efforts. Eastman, though, has been forgotten. No one studies Eastman. No one reprints his most substantial books. And yet they should. I find that right now I have a lot to say about Eastman and his virtues, and the more I reflect on how much I have to say, the sadder I become, because I realize I no longer have the friend to whom I would say these things.

A last thought: In February 2006, Theodore Draper died. Draper was a hero of Jack's, and I know that Jack had wanted to organize a public commemoration, though the event he had in mind never did take place. Draper was the supreme and original expert on the history of the Communist movement in America. In that same month, my friend Paul Avrich also died. Avrich was the supreme expert on the history of America's classic proletarian anarchist movement. Or more than the supreme expert: Avrich was the founder of serious historical inquiry into anarchism's history, on a broad scale. He was the Herodotus of this particular field. In Paul's case, Jack did put together a memorial meeting. The meeting took place at CUNY on Fifth Avenue. Jack and I both spoke at it. And now we have lost Jack, too--Jack, who knew so intimately the history of yet another wing of the American left in its classic age, the intellectual left in the early and middle twentieth century: the political and cultural left of the little magazines and of Greenwich Village.

Other people are going to come along and write about the classic left of those decades--the Communists and anarchists and other factions, and the intellectuals and bohemians. But no one from a later generation will ever bring to that history the kind of knowledge that Theodore Draper, Paul Avrich, and John Patrick Diggins commanded at their fingertips. The death of anyone is a vast event, and every death as vast as all the others. Still, something is especially terrible about the death of the modern historians--the historians who have set out to chronicle the recent past. The passing of the historians is like an afterwave of the passing of history itself. An epoch has come and gone, and now even the memory of the epoch begins to subside, and this is bound to be the case no matter how much talent and prolific energy the historians may have brought to their task. Montaigne was right to observe, in connection to la Boétie, that even the greatest of intellects succeed in writing only a portion, and maybe not even the largest portion, of what they know. The historians leave behind their scholarly writings, but what are those writings, in comparison to the immensity of what the historians knew? So the historians pass from the scene, and we grieve for them as individuals, and for ourselves who have suffered a personal loss, and for the passing of time.

Paul Berman is a contributing editor of The New Republic and a writer in residence at New York University.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.