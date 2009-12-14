Maybe the way to think about it is from the perspective of a large shareholder. If you're such a person/institution, the benefits would seem to be:

*Citi no longer has to lug around the stigma of being a ward of the state, which put it at a competitive disadvantage relative to the likes of Goldman and JP Morgan.

*Citi is free of most of the government restrictions on executive pay, meaning it can pay market wages to top personnel and doesn't have to be as frantic about them jumping ship.

*Paying back the government saves Citi about $1.7 billion a year in interest payments.