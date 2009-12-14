The president came out of Oslo a different man than when he went, and Simon Schama has traced the lineaments of the change in a column in today's Financial Times. It is a sharp break for the administration which had spent its first nine months telling the rotten world that it was good and somehow persuaded itself of the nobility of the lie.

One cannot overemphasize the drama of the change for which West Point was an ambiguous and ambivalent beginning.

The political street people in Norway immediately recognized the import of Obama's words. They protested with the usual surliness brought on by drink. But what I really wonder is whether those who engineered this unusual and unprecedented Nobel also felt betrayed.

After all, they had tried to lock the president into policies for which his enthusiasm has now obviously flagged.