So much news, so little time. A few interesting enviro links from around the Web today:

* Not sick of Climategate yet? Five AP science reporters sat down to comb through all 1,073 of the leaked East Anglia e-mails. Their story's worth reading in full, but the bottom line is this: There's nothing to cast doubt on climate-science fundamentals, but there are some worrisome trends in how some climatologists have responded to the onslaught of skepticism over the years.

* While there's been a lot of hype—mostly justified—about smarter utility meters that will eventually help us waste less electricity, early trials are finding a lot of resistance from customers, who are not keen on paying the upfront costs to install them.