Speaking of famous men behaving badly: In the web chatter surrounding Tiger Woods' slut-puppy antics, I've noticed people responding in disbelief with the whole "But his wife is so beautiful..." logic.
It's depressing to me how many women take men's infidelities as a reflection on their personal attractiveness--as though a slightly better rack would have kept Mr. Hot Pants at home. Some men cheat. Some cheat with younger or prettier women; others do it with out-and-out dogs. And the whole absurd display invariably reminds me of that Billy Crystal-Meg Ryan exchange from the 1989 classic "When Harry met Sally":
Harry: No man can be friends with a woman he finds attractive. He always wants to have sex with her.
Sally: So you're saying that a man can be friends with a woman he finds unattractive.
Harry: No, you pretty much want to nail them too.
It's funny because it's true.
So if I were looking for a silver lining in this tawdry national soap opera Tiger has thrust upon us, it would be that women still need periodic reminders that some men can't keep it zipped no matter how great the little woman's ass looks in lycra.
Even supermodels get betrayed.