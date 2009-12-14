Speaking of famous men behaving badly: In the web chatter surrounding Tiger Woods' slut-puppy antics, I've noticed people responding in disbelief with the whole "But his wife is so beautiful..." logic.

It's depressing to me how many women take men's infidelities as a reflection on their personal attractiveness--as though a slightly better rack would have kept Mr. Hot Pants at home. Some men cheat. Some cheat with younger or prettier women; others do it with out-and-out dogs. And the whole absurd display invariably reminds me of that Billy Crystal-Meg Ryan exchange from the 1989 classic "When Harry met Sally":

Harry: No man can be friends with a woman he finds attractive. He always wants to have sex with her.

Sally: So you're saying that a man can be friends with a woman he finds unattractive.