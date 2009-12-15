- Grading Obama’s First Year in Office: Will the Idealism of His Campaign Show Itself Again? by The Editors
- Coping With the Loss of a Friend, a Sparring Partner, and a Link to History by Paul Berman
- More Lieberman Fallout: What Is the White House’s Next Move? by Jonathan Cohn
- How Rich Countries Can Actually Pay For Poor Countries to Go Green by Bradford Plumer
- The Key to Understanding Joe Lieberman: He Isn’t Actually All That Smart by Jonathan Chait
- Why Audi Hates Electric Cars--and Wants You to Hate Them, Too by Lydia DePillis
- Has Obama Learned From His Early Foreign Policy Missteps? by Marty Peretz
- Health Care Reform Bends the Curve. Check out These Graphs if You Don’t Believe Me by Jonathan Cohn
- Don’t Know What to Think About the Citigroup Payback? Read This. by Noam Scheiber
