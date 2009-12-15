Just when you thought reality TV couldn't get any ickier, WaPo's Lisa de Moraes tells us that the CW network is trolling for women (translation: hot, 20-something women) with a range of mental illnesses sufficiently entertaining to sustain a reality series. Think: anorexia, bulimia, rage issues, shopping addiction, and--the holy grail--sex addiction. And, oh yes, ideally the specimens involved will lead double lives, fooling friends and co-workers by day only to cut loose with their naughty and compulsive behaviors under cover of darkness.

Somebody should burn in hell for this.