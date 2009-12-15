Charles Lane was my boss for two years and has been my friend ever since. Ezra Klein is also my friend, not to mention a writer whose work I follow closely. I admire and have learned from both, so it is with some trepidation I weigh into a debate they had in the online pages of the Washington Post over the last few days.



The subject of the debate was Joe Lieberman and his demand that Senate Democrats drop a proposal that would allow some workers over 55 to buy coverage through Medicare. The proposal was the latest attempt to forge a compromise between those senators who wanted to include a public insurance option and those who did not. It was the result of negotiations among ten members, representing both sides of that debate, and by last week the ten seemed to have agreed upon it in principle. But Lieberman refused to go along. If Democrats wanted his vote on health care reform, he said, they’d have to meet his demand that the bill include no public option whatsoever. A compromise good enough for at least five like-minded colleagues was, it seems, not good enough for him.

Ezra wrote a post, explaining to readers the consequences of Lieberman’s actions. By refusing to budge even a little on the public option, Lieberman was effectively holding health care reform hostage. The only alternatives to meeting his demands were to let reform die, to attempt a risky parliamentary maneuver, or to reach an accommodation with other, even more skeptical senators.

The likely result, in all three cases, would have been to leave millions of additional people without adequate insurance--and that, Ezra pointed out, could have severe consequences. Although it's become strangely unfashionable in elite political circles to frame health care reform as an effort to curb human misery, health care reform is, in fact, an effort to curb human misery. Numerous studies have suggested that thousands of people die every year because they cannot pay for the medical care they need. And that's to say nothing of the many more who endure severe financial hardship.

Ezra also argued that Lieberman’s motives were suspect. Lieberman’s arguments about the public option changed conspicuously over time, as if he were grasping for reasons to oppose it. (Frequently, those arguments were nonsensical or simply wrong.) Majority Leader Harry Reid had invited Lieberman to participate in the ten-member negotiations over a compromise, but Lieberman declined. After telling Reid privately and signaling publicly that he had an open mind about the Medicare buy-in, Lieberman on Sunday told Reid he would vote against health reform--and go so far as to support a filibuster of it--if the bill included such a provision. He wasn’t even willing to wait until the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) delivered its official cost estimate.