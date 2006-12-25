O'Day's casualness could also drift into indifference, undermine the song, clash with its arrangement, or throw off the musicians in the band. Ill-suited to the meticulously elliptical melodies of Jerome Kern and the unorthodox, rangy tunes of Duke Ellington, she faked her way through demanding numbers such as "I'm Old Fashioned" and "Do Nothin' Till You Hear From Me." As she explained in interviews, melodic precision never interested her, because it calls for discipline and a regard for convention. "It gets a little dumb singing melody every night," O'Day said. Nor was she particularly concerned with lyrical content. On the whole, O'Day employed words for their sounds rather than their meaning, as if they were scat syllables that also happened to be in the dictionary. She seemed deaf to lyrical subtext--and often to the text itself, sometimes ignoring even the basic sense of a song. If she wanted to swing it, she simply did not care if "Ten Cents a Dance" was supposed to be a melancholy lament.

O'Day used her voice like a jazz instrument, and it sounded like one. She had a dry, chilly tone, a sister to the sound of Miles Davis's trumpet. Like Davis, she articulated in short bursts with little or no vibrato. (When O'Day was a child, a surgeon accidentally sliced off part of her uvula during a tonsillectomy, limiting her ability to employ vibrato, even if she wanted to. On several occasions when I saw her perform, she appeared to rattle her head slightly to produce a vibrato-like effect.) Chris Connor and June Christy, both of whom followed O'Day in and out of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, emulated O'Day, as have countless lessers who have wanted to imitate that cool-jazz vibe. O'Day, for all the good work she left the world, is also to blame for Sade.

Reared as a singer in Gene Krupa's hard-driving dance band, O'Day had impeccable time. Whatever the tempo, she swung. Her scat singing had dazzling rhythmic vigor and complexity. (Will Friedwald, the author of the fine book Jazz Singing, has described O'Day's bravura scatting as "rhythmic exhibitionism.") Her first husband was a drummer, as was her longtime best friend John Poole, who served as the only constant in her bands for decades and who, at O'Day's insistence, first turned her on to heroin. "Rhythm is my thing," O'Day said matter-of-factly in my only conversation with her. Her breath control was inadequate to sustain notes, she explained, so she compensated by accentuating time. Besides, she said, inimitably, "sustained notes are boring."

Boredom was the one thing that was intolerable to O'Day. Her music was the manifesto of her devotion to kicks at all cost. Ecstatic, indulgent, risky, excessive, and volatile, it was drug music, improvised in a state of simulated euphoria and imagined immunity. To make such music was an act of fearlessness, though not of bravery. O'Day, pickled by dope, knew no fear; but it was Ella Fitzgerald, lucid as she willed impossible scat lines into being, who was brave.

O'Day has long been an artist more difficult to accept than she is to appreciate, because of the primacy of dope in her aesthetic. We like our junkies tragic, preferably taken before their time, like O'Day's long-gone contemporaries Charlie Parker and Billie Holiday (or, in rock and roll, Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain); and in their music we want to find the evidence of mad genius run wild (Parker) or gothic decay (Holiday). We know that heroin is an evil soul-killing venom, and that is pretty much all we want to know about it. We want to hear only about heroin's inevitable betrayal, not about its seduction. We most certainly do not want to think that music as spirited and delightful as Anita O'Day's work in her prime could be good because of its debt to heroin.

'I've sometimes thought there's a Good Anita and a Bad Anita fighting for dominance," O'Day ruminated in her memoir, adding that the latter, "who wants to shock, mock and put everything down," was "definitely in control" during the early 1950s. She had plenty of practice. O'Day first earned her reputation as a bad girl while she was an actual girl, quitting high school and leaving home at age fourteen to make her living as a dance partner for hire in the Depression-era dance-a-thon events (as in They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, speaking of heroin). Recalling the work years later, O'Day described it as "the endurance business." As such, it clearly trained her well. She changed her surname from Colton to O'Day--"pig Latin [for] dough, which is what I hoped to make"--and started singing at the dance-a-thons for extra income. By the time she was nineteen, she was singing in Chicago's Off-Beat Club, where Gene Krupa heard her and signed her in 1941.

She was attractive--"Anita O'Day could stand and let the customers be happy just looking, but for good measure she swings the hottest songs," wrote a critic for the Chicago Tribune before O'Day joined Krupa--but declined to serve as a "trinket to decorate the bandstand," insisting on wearing a band jacket "just like the guys" in the orchestra. It was a radical step at the time, and one that prompted early rumors that O'Day was a lesbian. "She was a wild chick, all right," Krupa later said, "but how she can sing!"

Her best-known recording for Krupa was "Let Me Off Uptown," a duet with Roy Eldridge, the brilliant trumpeter and occasional singer. The record was scandalous in its day for the saucy interplay between Eldridge and O'Day, a black man and a white woman, not to mention the fact that O'Day asked, in the lyrics, to be dropped off alone in the section of town where "it's rhythm that you feel" and "it's pleasure you're about." Rhythm and pleasure, race and sex: all O'Day needed was drugs to cement her name as a hepcat girl gone wild, and she took care of that with her first bust, for possession of marijuana, in 1947. "I tried everything--I was curious. I went my own way," O'Day told me, not long before she abruptly snapped that the interview was over because she was bored. She had nothing to say that she hadn't told someone else before, and she couldn't stand to repeat herself. "This is corny," she said. She chastised me for failing to come up with questions she had never heard. She finished her drink and said, "I think this stuff is keeping me alive."

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.