With any other POTUS-Secretary of State combo, this latest poll, in which Clinton enjoys significantly higher approval ratings than her boss (75 vs. 51), would be completely unremarkable.

But you have to marvel at a political landscape in which Clinton enjoys a 57 percent approval rating among Republicans--especially when you consider that the only people who still self-identify as Republicans are GOP die-hards, the very folks who, deep into the '08 Democratic primary, spent their days spinning out Hillary-the-Antichrist stories.

So just how badly would things have to go for Obama this term for Hil to make a run for it in 2012?