Obama went further by identifying the threat of Al Qaeda with that of Hitler--a wild inflation--and asserting that “a non-violent movement could not have halted Hitler’s armies.” Yes, it’s true enough that Gandhi could not have stopped Hitler, but a concerted international policing and intelligence effort, along with the use of drones, has already crippled Al Qaeda and might continue to do so without a massive escalation in Afghanistan. It might not, too, but that’s a point that needs to be argued. By ignoring the obvious details of argument, and by imputing their doubts entirely to pacifism, Obama was insulting the moral intelligence of his critics in Europe and the United States.

Obama was also establishing a linguistic precedent that he might later regret. Branding a leader or a movement evil--and equating them to Hitler or the Nazis--is not only a way to put critics on the defensive; it can also embolden erstwhile supporters to demand action that goes far beyond what a president contemplates. George H.W. Bush discovered this during the first Gulf War. In arguing for ousting Iraqi forces from Kuwait, Bush described Saddam Hussein as “a man of brutal means and, in my view, unmitigated evil” and compared him to Hitler. Bush, of course, was only interested in driving the Iraqis out of Kuwait, but by invoking evil and Hitler, he lent weight to his critics on the right who charged that, after taking Kuwait, American forces should have advanced on Baghdad. Certainly, if Saddam were as dangerous as Hitler, why shouldn’t American forces have sought to depose him?

Obama may have set the same kind of trap for himself at Oslo by pairing Al Qaeda with Hitler. If bin Laden is indeed the new Hitler, why stop at 30,000 or 40,000 troops and why set any deadline at all? Why not send 100,000 or 150,000 more troops and pledge to stop at nothing until the Taliban and Al Qaeda are completely defeated? Several of Obama’s critics, including Andrew Bacevich, have already pointed to this contradiction looming in his rhetoric. If Obama discovers after a year that his military efforts in Afghanistan are proving futile--or far more expensive in money and lives than the country is willing to countenance--and decides to begin withdrawing forces, he will have his words about evil and Hitler thrown back in his face. What was intended as a moderate and cautious policy will be sacrificed on the altar of his extravagant rhetoric.

In analyzing Obama’s speech in Oslo, many commentators have pointed to a conversation about political philosopher and theologian Reinhold Niebuhr that Obama had two years ago with New York Times columnist David Brooks. Obama told Brooks that Niebuhr was “one of my favorite philosophers.” Asked by Brooks what he took away from his reading of Niebuhr, Obama included “the compelling idea that there’s serious evil in the world.” That statement suggests that Obama’s statement about evil in his speech was drawn from, or at least heavily influenced by, Niebuhr. But there is an important difference between what Obama said in Oslo and what Niebuhr wrote about evil. And this difference speaks again to the peril of a president relying on the specter of evil to justify his foreign policy.

I haven’t read all of Niebuhr, but I think I’ve read the books that bear directly on the U.S. and the world, particularly The Irony of American History. That’s the book in which Niebuhr talks about good and evil and foreign policy. But he talks about it in a peculiar way. Niebuhr was a Protestant theologian who incorporated the idea of original sin into his political teachings. When he writes of “the curious compounds of good and evil in which the actions of the best men and nations abound,” he is hearkening back to Adam’s fall. What he means by “evil” in this sense is not necessarily a will to kill and enslave, but “excessive self-interest” and a “lust for power” that leads to the tolerance of injustice.

The existence of these kind of homelier passions can explain the Peloponnesian Wars and the War of 1812, as well as World War II and September 11, but they don’t necessarily justify going to war against an adversary. Niebuhr warned explicitly in The Irony of American History of an American “Messianic dream” that dates from the Puritans and that has sometimes led the country into envisaging its foreign policy as a crusade of good against evil. (I wrote about this kind of foreign policy in The Folly of Empire and my colleague Peter Scoblic did likewise in U.S. vs. Them.) Niebuhr concluded that “our success in world politics necessitates a disavowal of the pretentious elements in our original dream.”

Niebuhr, while a firm supporter of Harry Truman’s strategy of containing communism, opposed American intervention in Vietnam. It is safe to say, I think, that he would have rejected the messianic course that foreign policy took under George W. Bush. And he might also have warned his current protégé against invoking the “pretentious elements” in American foreign policy as justification for a difficult and complex strategy in Afghanistan. Yes, there is evil in the world, but it’s a slippery term, and a president cannot rely on its existence to validate his foreign policy.

John B. Judis is a senior editor of The New Republic and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

