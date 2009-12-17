- Why an American President Should Never Let the Word ‘Evil’ Cross His Lips, by John B. Judis
- From the Dept. of Early Bungling: Obama’s Misguided Selection of Judges, by David Fontana
- On Health Care, the Left Is Playing With Fire, by Jonathan Cohn
- Has Goldman Sachs Suddenly Lost its Soul? Or Was it Already Gone? by Noam Scheiber
- Dubya, the Democratic Party Turns Its Lonely Eyes to You, by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- By Zeus! How Freaked Should We Be by Greece’s Financial Collapse? by Simon Johnson
- Everything You Need to Know About the EPA’s Fancy New Carbon Policy, by Bradford Plumer
- Which Region in America Has Been Hit Hardest by the Economic Crisis? by Mark Muro
