Not so long ago, the proliferation of internet technology and even of literacy was thought to be a boon to democracy and freedom. On that calculus, the more web sites and web addresses there were, the more the business of society would be accomplished through the franchise of reason and discussion. We are long since past that illusion: The urban bomb is the instrument. Contemporary Islam is the setting for this just dawning realization, and it is the setting whatever the president says to the contrary. Yes, of course, there are Muslims who are quite like Quakers ... and Christians and Jews, Hindus and Baha’i, just to name some of the designated enemies of Mecca.

But the truth is that it is other Muslims who right now are the most victimized by the reign of terror raging in Islam. Of course, what reached its one-stroke crescendo on 9/11 has continued virtually everywhere and virtually every day since. Not just in Dar al-Islam, to be sure. Still, it is there that the killing is so routine that only the papers of record note their happenings. On page 18 of today's Times, four out of five articles report yesterday's bad news.

1. At least 20 people killed and at least 50 people wounded in a marketplace in the town of Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan. Bombs.

2. At least eight people killed and 40 wounded at a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan. Car bombs.