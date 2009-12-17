Last weekend, the Senate passed and sent to President Obama the Consolidated Appropriations Act that provides $447 billion in Fiscal Year 2010 appropriations for nine cabinet departments and a wide array of independent federal agencies. Deep inside the bill’s conference managers’ statement is a series of instructions to the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to build a regional innovation clusters program. With that action, amid the billions authorized for far more massive programs, a small item with significant potential passed into law and metropolitan leaders of all stripes should be delighted.

As we’ve blogged several times, the clusters program represents a new approach to economic policy, one that aims to harness the creative, competitive energies of industry at the ground level.

While Congress provides nowhere near the $50 million requested by the president, it clearly sees a growing, productive federal role in clusters development and lays the groundwork for this effort.