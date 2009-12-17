If you've followed the debate over abortion rights and health care reform, you're familiar with the role played by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Bishops want to prohibit all insurance coverage within the new insurance exchanges, on the theory that some people might use federal subsidies to buy those policies, thereby allowing federal funding of abortion. When moderates have suggested compromises, under which the funds would technically be separated, the Bishops rejected that language as unacceptable.

Members of Congress who oppose abortion rights have been taking their cues from the Bishops on this issue. That's one reason why the Stupak amendment, which mirrored the Bishops' stance, ended up in the House bill. And it may be one reason why Senator Ben Nelson, who's also consulting anti-abortion groups, just announced he's unhappy with compromise language put forward by Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

But now another key actor is stepping into the fray: The Catholic Hospital Association. And they seem far less rigid about this than the Bishops do, at least according to this position statement:

The Catholic Health Association is pleased to learn of the work being done to improve the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2009. As we understand it, the Senate intends to keep the President's commitment that no federal funds will pay for abortions and in addition, provide significant new support for pregnant women.