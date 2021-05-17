Practical Christianity

This piece originally ran on November 2, 1953.

Reinhold Neibuhr has given us eleven brilliant essays on "political, social, ethical and theological themes." "Christian Realism," his name for his point of view, exposes the illusions of World Government plans and describes our real international situation in terms of a sober reading of human history. It searches out the deep causes of the malignancy of Communism. It throws light on the relationship of democracy to Christianity and secularism. Niebuhr also pleads for an American political conservatism which has some of the wisdom of Churchill and less of the early liberal laissez faire dogmatism of free enterprise theorists. The physiocratic theory which underlies the ideology of the latter easily becomes a tool for special class interests. The author also puts his own political position in a profound and humble context, refusing to identify it as Christian in any other sense than that it is the view of one for whom Christianity conditions his political analyses and judgments.

Roman Catholic and Protestant theologians, European socialism, current philosophical and sociological theories pass under review and are sifted and judged. Niebuhr's method is dialectical, his tone critical but irenic, his point of view Protestant neo-orthodox. His political wisdom stems from wide reading, deep insight and real involvement in the problems of our age. But this worldly wisdom recognizes its limits and is ultimately humble because it is set within the dimension of a version of the Christian faith which many Western intellectuals have found to be the road to Christian Baptism. Many more could accept it if they were to take the trouble to find out what it is. If the latter would seriously read the essays, "Augustine's political Realism," "Coherence, Incoherence and Christian Faith" and "Love and Law in Protestantism arid Catholicism," they might begin a new orientation to the modern world which would not do violence to their intellectual integrity, their allegiance to the scientific method or their commitment to Western humanism. On the whole Niebuhr is militantly but not apopletically anti-Communist, opposed to every form of reactionary thought and policy, generally for Roosevelt-Traman-Acheson foreign policy, critically appreciative of European socialism but basically pragmatic and non-ideologically humanitarian.