- Washington Diarist: Ahmadinejad’s Giggle and Obama’s Cool, by Leon Wieseltier
- A Blueprint for 2010: How Democrats Can Make Next Year Better Than the Last, by William Galston
- Does Obama Need 67 Votes For A Climate Treaty? Not Necessarily. by Michael A. Livermore
- A Closer Look at Hillary’s $100-Billion Copenhagen Pledge, by Bradford Plumer
- SLIDESHOW: The Tiny Island Nations That Don’t Want to Get Swept Away by Global Warming, by Noah Kristula-Green
- The Most Dangerous Word in the English Language Starts With the Letter ‘E’, by John B. Judis
- Obama’s Tiny New Innovation Program Could Actually Be a Big Deal, by Andrew Reamer and Mark Muro
- How Much More Heat Can the Earth Really Take? by Bradford Plumer
