JC: But what makes you think you can fix these things in conference committee? The final bill still has to get through the Senate, which means getting it past the same small group of skeptical senators.

AS: I think there are certain issues here that are far less ideological or principled--and we can make progress there. Whether subsidies are, for the sake of argument, at 300 or 400 of the poverty level is a money issue, not a principle issue. I’m not saying that you don’t have to come up with the money somehow. But if it’s deficit neutral, so we pay for the extra subsidies, then I don’t think there’s a serious ideological or principled argument against that. It’s not like there are senators taking a stand against better affordability.

There are, on the other hand, certain areas where it’s harder to see changes, like the Medicare buy-in and the public option. I’m not saying people won’t try, but we’ve all watched the same play in the halls of the Senate. It’s hard to imagine how you get a different ending.

JC: Lately we’ve heard a lot of objections to the individual mandate, from the left as well as the right. And, for the left, it’s closely tied to the death of the public option. They don’t like the idea of forcing people to buy private insurance. What’s your position on that?

AS: The whole purpose of this is to cover people, not figure out how we don’t cover people. Our goal is to solve, in the conference committee, some of the affordability issues that we think are not adequately addressed. It’s not a question of whether you’re buying coverage from private insurance or not. It’s a question of whether people can afford it, whether they can afford the co-pays and deductibles.

Look, I’m covered by private insurance and most of our members are covered by private insurance, whether or not I like it. So I don’t think that’s a reason to oppose the mandate. We want to improve the affordability. But I don’t think letting people out of being covered is the right way to do that.

JC: So where should progressives be putting their energies? There’s a lot of frustration out there, and for good reason.

AS: The Senate is distorting democracy. They’ve set up a system that does not represent what the American people want--and not just on health care. It sets the stage for America to be unable to meet the challenges on everything from jobs to energy to trade to foreign policy.

We have an organizational culture that allows individual senators to stop a vote from happening or stop a debate from taking place. I think that is morally wrong. It hurts America, diminishes its ability to solve problems. No single senator is so important, their ideas so important, that they should be able to stop us from having a debate over critical issues.

JC: Who do you hold responsible for that? Is it individual senators? The leadership? The administration and the president?

AS: I think, from the moment they had sixty votes, there should have been an expectation. When it comes to your position on any issue, we would encourage you to be part of the majority but respect that every senator has different views and different states to represent. But when it comes time to discuss these things, none of us will stand in the way of having the debate. This is not about what Harry Reid or Andy Stern does. It’s about the leadership and the members making decisions as a group--decisions that everybody is going to be accountable for this.

Democratic senators have to make a decision: What is the expectation of being a member of the caucus, having the privilege of serving as chair of a committee, having opportunities to make nominations, and other courtesies we afford members of the majority. So far, the expectation--set by the fat that we haven’t consciously set a standard--is that anyone who has a problem can overrule everybody else. The Senate is not “Let’s Make a Deal.” It’s a deliberative body that the people expect to solve problems.

I think they have a decision to make, bigger than any single issue. Are we going to use procedural games and rules to keep frustrating th ewill of the majority. We expect opposition from the Republicans, they’re doing it quite clearly. But there is no such thing as a Republican filibuster right now. It’s only a Democratic filibuster.