Earlier this morning, President Obama gave his long-awaited speech at the Copenhagen summit, and… it was largely panned as a dud. No thrilling specifics, no new concessions or announcements, just a by-the-numbers reiteration of the U.S. position (we'll cut emissions roughly 17 percent by 2020 and, as Hillary Clinton declared yesterday, contribute to a $100-billion-per-year international climate fund for developing countries). He certainly didn't sound like a climate deal was imminent.

But how much does that really matter? The real substance of the climate talks, after all, is being thrashed out behind closed doors, not in rousing speeches. And news about the closed-door talks has been relatively sparse. Julian Wong has an interesting post suggesting that the United States and China may be making real progress on the whole transparency question—finding ways to verify that developing countries actually follow through on their emissions pledges. That would be a huge deal, if it pans out. On the flip side, various draft agreements have been filtering out to the press, but all of them have significant gaps—they all nod to that 2°C goal, but fall short in the specifics.

In any case, more details will no doubt dribble out throughout the day, but Andrew Light has a good broader take on what to expect from the final hours of Copenhagen: