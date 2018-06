So it's the last official day of the Copenhagen summit, and what do the delegates have to show for their pains? I think this Greenwire lede pretty much says it all: "Confusion reigns at the global climate talks." Yup. It's still unclear what sort of deal's been struck, and odds are there won't be a draft agreement finished until sometime this weekend. The whole conference is making the U.S. Senate look like a model of organization and efficiency…