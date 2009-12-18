Today Markos Moulitsas (that's Kos, of DailyKos, for those of you have been living in a cave without internet access) adds to his brief against health care reform, at least as it's taking shape in the Senate. His latest piece of evidence is Massachusetts, where, he notes, overall health care costs have not come down three years after sweeping changes there.

He's right about that. And Ezra Klein offers what I would consider the right rejoinders. Chief among them: Massachusetts didn't even attempt to control overall costs; it simply wasn't part of the package. By contrast, the plans moving through Congress have multiple provisions to reduce what we spend on medical care. And quite a few respected experts believe those provisions will work, although there is surely plenty of room for disagreement (even among those experts) over which ones will work and how much effect, in the end, they will have.

But I want to focus on what Massachusetts did attempt: Expanding insurance coverage. Before the reforms, 10 percent residents had no insurance. And now? It's down to 3 percent. That is the lowest percentage of any state, by far.

Moulitsas addresses this issue near the end of his post. The problem, he says, is that the progress is phony. Citing figures that come from the Urban Institute, he notes that around a fifth of residents report forgoing needed care in the last year, for one reason or another. "So not only does a mandate-centric health 'reform' plan not control costs, but also continues to leave people it pretends to cover in the dust, too poor to afford steep co-pays and deductibles."