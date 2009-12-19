- The Great Animator: Charles Dickens's Obsession With Ghosts, Bottled Fetuses, and Other Dead Things, by Adam Thirwell
- Cohn vs. Kos on Whether to Blow up the Health Care Bill, by John Cohn
- Woody Harrelson Performs a Service for America’s War Dead. PLUS: How an Eskimo Boy Becomes a Man. by Stanley Kauffmann
- Did Obama ‘Dither’ on Afghanistan? Troops in Kandahar Aren’t Complaining. by Michael Crowley
- Washington Diarist: Ahmadinejad’s Giggle and Obama’s Cool, by Leon Wieseltier
- Will Obama’s Deal With Big Pharma Survive? by Suzy Khimm
- Why Do German and Japanese Manufacturers Innovate More Than We Do? by Noam Scheiber
