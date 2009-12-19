The Washington Post is reporting, and multiple independent sources are now confirming, that Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson has said he will support the Senate Democrats' health care reform bill. That would give Majority Leader Harry Reid the 60 votes necessary to break a Republican filibuster and pass the legislation.

After weeks of negotiation that culminated in a 13-hour session yesterday, the clincher was some tinkering with Medicaid to help his state and modified abortion language. Critically, the language does not seem to have cost the support of abortion rights advocates in the Senate. E-mails one senior aide:

Nelson is in. Pro-choice Dems are cool with it. The caucus is jubilant.

Nelson will speak with the press at 10 a.m., Reid will do the same shortly thereafter. And Reid's office has just released his manager's amendment. So there will be a lot to report today.