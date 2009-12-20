She did cause a stir, what with her $100 billion ... whatever it was. But she changed nothing. Everyone knew she couldn't make a pledge, not even for the administration to try to amass this sum for the impoverished countries that will have to bear much of the burden of climate change. And, yes, the sum would have to come from many countries and from private sources, both philanthropies and philanthropists, for whom she could neither promise nor vouch. Maybe she could have offered a bit from the Clinton Private Initiative. Anyway, she didn't. So she flew into town and she flew out, leaving not a trace behind her.



