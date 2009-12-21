All three of the missing bankers were apparently coming from New York. There are many ways to make the flight, but US Airways is among the most reliable--flying from LaGuardia to National Airport, every hour on the hour, from 6 a.m. The flight takes just over an hour, it’s easier to get to LaGuardia from Manhattan before 7 a.m., and delays are common at LGA as air traffic builds up over the east coast. Any conservative banker, who really did not want to be the only person missing a meeting with the president, would aim for the 7 a.m. shuttle--putting him on the tarmac in DC at 8:10 a.m., with a comfortable time cushion (and an opportunity to have coffee with his chief lobbyist).

There was thick fog in DC on Monday morning, but this did not descend in a matter of seconds during rush hour--it was evident already by 5 a.m. Corporate jets could get through (Jamie Dimon came that way), but let’s limit ourselves to public transportation--remember that the Acela train service is not generally slowed by fog and on Monday ran almost on time.

So the question becomes: At what point did the CEO realize that there was a fog issue, and was there still time to come by train? The Acela leaves Penn Station every hour on the hour, with the 7 a.m. train getting to DC at 9:49 a.m. and the 8 a.m. arriving at 10:49 a.m.

We can rule out explanation #1 (bad luck). These are experienced people who travel all the time, with first class support staff, and they are supposed to be the best in the timely information business. These executives don’t generally wander around airports trying to puzzle out flight information displays.

Is explanation #2 plausible (bad management)? It is possible that at least one bank team wasn’t paying close attention and sent their boss to the airport for the 7 a.m. shuttle (although what are the odds that this would happen for 3 of our biggest and most dangerous banks?) An experienced traveller, who has checked in on-line, might aim to arrive at the airport at 6:30 a.m.--to discover the delays already in progress.

So then the question becomes: Can you get from LaGuardia to Penn station in 90 minutes early on a Monday morning? My experience is: Yes (if any New Yorkers know differently or if anyone saw John Mack pushing desperately through the crowds at Penn Station just before 8 a.m. Monday, please post or send that information in).

The implication is inescapable. These three bank executives did not plan on missing the meeting but, once they learned of the fog delay, they did not rush to the train station--which is what any other business traveller with a pressing commitment would have done.

These three executives--who were, in some sense, the primary audience for the president’s remarks--did not really want to attend. They do not see the need to show deference or even respect. They won big from the crisis and that is now behind them. As they move on (and up), there is nothing--in their view--that the executive branch can do to hold them back.

Even so, it wasn’t polite to behave in this fashion; showing disrespect to the president of the United States is always objectionable. But there is a pattern of behavior here, reflecting a deeper culture on Wall Street. This arrogance will eventually prove their undoing--no self-respecting White House can let this kind of repeated insult pass unaddressed.

[Cross-posted at The Baseline Scenario.]

