Analysts are still mulling over the Copenhagen accord, trying to figure out what it means for the fate of global climate politics. The humdrum answer is that it all depends—we'll have to see how individual nations tackle their CO2 emissions in the months and years ahead, and then watch how the next round of international talks shake out. But if it's specifics you want, check out Harvard economist Robert Stavin's analysis. First, a recap of the negotiations that led to the deal:

From all reports, the talks were completely deadlocked when U.S. President Barack Obama arrived on the scene at 8:00 am on Friday, December 18th, the scheduled final day of the conference. Through a series of bilateral and eventually multilateral meetings of President Obama with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and South African President Jacob Zuma, a document gradually emerged which was to become the Copenhagen Accord. It is virtually unprecedented in international negotiations for heads of government (or heads of state) to be directly engaged in, let alone lead, negotiations, but that is what transpired in Copenhagen. Although the outcome is less than many people had hoped for, and is less than some people may have expected when the Copenhagen conference commenced, it is surely better—much better—than what most people anticipated just three days earlier, when the talks were hopelessly deadlocked.

Just to add to this, one of the big criticisms of Obama's last-minute push was that he thumbed his nose at the regular U.N. process and cut some sort of side deal with the big developing-country emitters (India, Brazil, China, and South Africa). This complaint seems quite overblown. These countries, note, were all left out of the Kyoto Protocol and absolutely have to be part of a new climate deal if we want any hope of curbing global emissions. And there was a reason the U.S. delegation decided to appeal to them directly—as Dave Roberts reports, China was hurling a toolbox full of wrenches into the talks up to that point.

Did this backroom dealing cause problems? It doesn't seem so. Europe felt slighted, sure, but they came around. The only objectors, at last, were Sudan, Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, and Nicaragua—countries that were tumbling over themselves to denounce the United States. (The delegation from Sudan, not exactly a beacon of moral authority, was particularly obnoxious, comparing the accord to the Holocaust.) This mainly suggests that the U.N. process, in which any climate treaty needs unanimous consent from all 193 countries, may just be too unwieldy to thrash out a workable plan.