The Old Conviviality and the New

Just before the weekly luncheon of the Kittiwake Club, the Reverend Kendricks comes over to the President and speaks to him earnestly: "We've got to throw some more pep into these lunches," declares the fighting pastor. "There hasn't been a spark of life in them lately! Half the members act like they were strangers to each other; they sit around like they were in a restaurant. If we don't want to be considered just a charitable home for left-overs from the Rotary, we've got to take a brace!" His black eyes, his sharp nose and his jaw of snapping white teeth bite fiercely into the President, whose round spectacles and egg-shaped head seem to melt and disintegrate before the pastor's attack: Mr. Evans is the proprietor of the third largest clothing store in New Orleans. "Another thing," the Reverend Kendricks continues. "You mustn't let Peterson talk about the trip to Mississippi. He's peeved with the way they were treated—whether rightly or wrongly, I don't know. But, in any event, he's all primed to make himself nasty about it—and, if the Kittiwake stands for brotherhood, any reflections on brother Kittiwakes are contrary to the Kittiwake spirit!" "I've asked him to speak already," says the President helplessly. "Well, just leave him out," says the pastor.

The tables are nearly filled; the waiters serve the soup. Mr. Evans sits down before the American flag spread on the wall behind him. He swallows a few spoonfuls of soup, then immediately rises: "Now, to see who wins the attendance competition, will those with red badges please rise." When the reds have risen, the whites rise, interrupting their gumbo soup. While the soup-plates are being removed, the Reverend Kendricks springs to his feet: "Now, we'll sing Number Seven in the song-book and I want you to put some pep into it!" The Brothers sing Auld Lang Syne as fast and as hard as they can: when they have finished, their minced chicken is before them and even a little cold. Mr. Evans rises again: "Mr. Zeismann will now address us," he begins. "Fine the President!" cries a voice with a sharp laugh; "Yes: that'll be a dime!" "I mean to say. Brother Zeismann will now address us on business methods in the shrimp-packing industry." Brother Zeismann, who takes the occasion seriously, reads aloud in an inaudible voice a paper which he has carefully prepared. Some of the younger members become restive and grumble among themselves: the paper so far overruns the minced chicken that, by the time Brother Zeismann has finished, the Reverend Kendricks has only time for two stanzas of a comic song.

Brother Evans begins in some embarrassment: "I have asked Mr.—Brother Peterson to talk on his trip to Gulfport last week." "I want to move," snaps the Rerend Kendricks, "that no public report be made: it has no place at a Kittiwake luncheon. Let Brother Peterson make a report to the officers, if it is desired, at some other time." "I move that a report be made here!" says a Brother who has been on the trip and who does not like the Reverend Kendricks. Somebody else seconds the motion; a vote is taken and the ayes have it. "Some of the Brothers were surprised," says Brother Peterson, after a few preliminary remarks, standing at ease with his hands in his pockets, "at what happened to us up there. But I wasn’t surprised: I'd been to Mississippi before. In the first place they put us up in a little hotel that stood right beside jail-house: we wouldn'ta minded that so much if the rooms had only been clean: I expect the prisoners were better off than we were. Then, at the meeting, they didn't introduce us and they didn't say nothing to us: a Mississippi proposition was handled from soup to nuts! We little table to ourselves and it was 'way off on one and, after the dinner, we just filed out—like a team! As I say, some of the Brothers were surprised; I'd been up to Gulfport before and the last time I went I got shot. I've got the bullet-hole in my arm now! I knew what to expect and we got what I expected. In other words, the whole thing can be summed up in a single word and that word is Rotten!" The Reverend Kendricks checks the laughter by leaping into another song. "Now, we'll sing a new song," he shouts. "The new Kittiwake song—written by Brother Benziger!" He drives them through it with spiteful force. At last they subside to eat chocolate pie with a lump of meringue on top. But the Reverend Kendricks has seen his chance: "What about these pie-eaters here?" he cries. "Couldn't wait to get at their pie! How 'bout a little duet from these pie-eaters?" The two Brothers who have begun on their pie before the Kittiwake song was finished smile foolishly: one is the man who seconded the motion. "It's not a joke—not a bit of it!" insists the Reverend Kendricks grimly. "Come on, you 'Buzz'!" He leans over and glares at the celluloid buttons which indicate their nicknames, "And you, 'Doc'! Let's hear how you can sing! Come on: stand up and sing!" At his command, the two men stand up; he herds them to the middle of the room; they turn red. "Come on," cries the Reverend Kendricks, "let's hear you sing it through!" He leads them triumphantly:

"New Orleans, New Orleans! You're such a grand