The easiest way to see this is via the trade deficit in manufacturing goods.

It doesn't look like the Commerce Department breaks out that figure explicitly, but I think I was able to piece it together by combining the trade deficit in capital goods (ex autos), autos, and consumer goods (ex autos and food), which the Commerce site makes available here. I don't have time to make a chart now, but if you just look at a few snapshots over time, you get the basic trend. In 1980, we had a trade surplus in manufacturing of $17 billion. In 1990, that had become a deficit of $77 billion. The deficit ballooned to $300 billion in 2000, and $433 billion last year. I'd say those are signs of a pretty remarkable decline.

But don't just take my word for it. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke is actually a manufacturing bull--he tends to similar data on output and productivity. But, when pressed during Senate testimony back in February of this year, even he conceded that the sector has some issues:

But I think it may be that part of the impact on our manufacturing has been the trade deficit, which has to some extent reduced -- has been associated with a reduction in manufacturing because trade is very much conducted in manufacture. So the movement in the trade deficit has been associated with greater imports in manufacturing, and that to some extent has been a competitive issue.

I'd say that's putting it mildly, but it's the right idea.