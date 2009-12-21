My argument that Republicans blew it by not offering Democrats a much smaller health care deal has drawn some dissent. Ross Douthat argues that Republicans got most of what they wanted in the bill anyway -- moderate Democrats did their work for them by taking out the public option and forcing deficit neutrality. The bill couldn't get much smaller without blowing up the whole thing: "To get something much more affordable," he writes, "you wouldn’t just need to persuade the Democrats to shave a few hundred billion off the price tag; you’d have to persuade them to take a radically different approach."

That's certainly true provided the Democrats insisted on offering universal coverage the the whole (non-illegal) population. But what if they didn't? Remember, at the beginning of the year, several Senate Democrats were urging President Obama not to take up health care reform at all. And they were dying for Republican cover. So imagine a Chuck Grassley offered them, say, a few hundred billion dollars in Medicaid expansion plus malpractice reform and bigger health savings accounts. I'd guess at least one Democrat would jump at that offer. And all they'd have needed is one Democrat to make that deal and say no more, and they'd have sunk universal health care.

The Atlantic's Derek Thompson, in the course of scolding me for what he oddly calls "chest-beating rhetoric," offers a couple retorts of his own. Thompson writes:

I see no evidence that cooperation from Olympia Snowe or a handful of Republicans would have tugged this legislation to the right. After all, some of the places where Snowe seemed willing to compromise -- for example, a public option trigger -- are actually to the left of the current legislation, which lacks any sort of public option, whatsoever. So it doesn't follow that Republican cooperation with health care would have "lured a chunk of Democrats to sign something far more limited."