I got the following phone message today, in response to my article on the GOP's lack of relevant policy ideas:

Jonathan, I work for a major Republican office holder-a Governor. (Not in a cabinet, but in a sub-cabinet level) and I'm reading your article, 'What happened to all those GOP ideas?'

I understand polemics and the whole game and all that stuff, but do you really have to have your head that far up the ass of Communism in this country?

Your article is stupid. I don't think putting people in jail for not having health insurance is a great public policy idea. Maybe we should put you in jail for being stupid.