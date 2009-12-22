- The Battle of Tora Bora: The Definitive Account of How Osama Bin Laden Slipped From Our Grasp by Peter Bergen
- What the Senate Bill Actually Accomplishes by Jonathan Cohn
- The Best Books of the Year (That You Can’t Read on Your Kindle) by Jed Perl
- Do Populist Progressives Really Think They Can Make Common Cause With Conservatives? by Ed Kilgore
- Reporting From Islamabad: The Dangerous Rise of Anti-Americanism in Pakistan by Michael Crowley
- Just How Bad Is America’s Manufacturing Problem? by Noam Scheiber
- Did Obama Really Sidestep the UN at Copenhagen? by Bradford Plumer
